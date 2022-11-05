Jordan: Massive march in support of Palestine resistance

Thousands of Jordanians on Friday attended a massive march organised by the Islamic movement in Amman to show support for Palestinian resistance in the occupied West Bank, Quds Press reported.

The march marked the 105th anniversary of the British Balfour Declaration, which promised to establish a Jewish state on the land of Palestine.

Marchers condemned the Balfour Declaration and deplored Arab and international indifference towards the Palestinian cause, Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque.

They also condemned the disregard of the daily aggression carried out by the Israeli occupation forces and settlers against Palestinians, their properties and holy sites.

Quds Press reported that the organisers called the march "Gratitude to the Lions of the West Bank and Martyrs."

The marchers urged the government of the Hashemite Kingdom to cut its relations with the Israeli occupation, stressing that this was the time to show solidarity with Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Meanwhile, they expressed their solidarity with the Palestinian resistance in Gaza and the residents of the besieged coastal enclave.

The organisers of the march expressed that the march intended to send a message of support and solidarity to the Palestinians in Gaza, Hebron, Nablus, Jenin, Jerusalem and all Palestinian cities subjected to "daily brutal Israeli attacks".

Muslim Brotherhood observer-general in Jordan, Abdul Hamid Al-Thneibat, explained: "This march reflects the rejection by the Jordanian people of the recognition of the legality of the Balfour Declaration and the legitimacy of its outcome – the creation of the occupation state."

Al-Thneibat added: "Palestine is an Islamic and Arab country and will remain the same forever."

