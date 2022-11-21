Israel: Smotrich cancels trip to US to continue coalition talks

Israeli Member of Knesset Bezalel Smotrich, who heads the Religious Zionist Party, has cancelled a scheduled trip to New York so as to complete negotiations to form a government coalition, Maariv reported.

Smotrich invited Likud to more talks between all stakeholders in order to finalise the negotiations and form a government as soon as possible.

The Religious Zionist Party leader has said he is seeking the defence portfolio, while Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu wants a member of his Likud Party to head that ministry.

Likud sources recently reported that Netanyahu had offered Smotrich the foreign ministry post, but the latter refused it.

