UNRWA in Syria: to disburse emergency cash assistance to families of Palestinians with disabilities

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in Syria announced that it will distribute one-time emergency cash assistance to the Palestinian families of persons with disabilities.

"This assistance comes within the framework of the Winter Assistance Project funded by the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) of the United Nations, to support a specific group of the neediest people, in coordination with the General Authority for Palestinian Arab Refugees," the Agency said in a statement.

"The distribution process will start from 11 to 18 December, where each family with one or more people with disabilities will receive an amount of 321,000 Syrian pounds ($56), for one time only", it added.

UNRWA noted that "messages will be sent to the beneficiary families, including details of the place and date of receipt," calling on the beneficiaries to "monitor their mobile phones, and to always be in coverage mode in order to receive messages."

In its statement, the Agency confirmed that it is "still looking for other funding sources to cover the rest of the neediest families."

The United Nations estimates that some 440,000 Palestinian refugees live in Syria, about 91 per cent of them live in extreme poverty, with less than two US dollars per person, per day, while 40 per cent of them had been forced to flee their homes due to the ongoing war.

