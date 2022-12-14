Qatar: Muslim football fans urged to show love for the Prophet as Macron attends Morocco v France 

Ahead of Morocco's historic semi-final World Cup match against France this evening, activists have called on Muslim spectators in Qatar to show their respects to the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) in the stadium, where French President Emmanuel Macron will be in attendance.

One social media influencer, Mahmoud Al-Hasanat, yesterday urged Muslim football fans to show their support, stating on Twitter: "I hope to hear from the Moroccan fans in the France-Morocco match, sending prayers on the Prophet (peace be upon him), as they shake the stands."

According to Doha News, the influencer also mentioned that Macron would be present. The French president has previously been accused of making Islamophobic remarks and introducing anti-Muslim policies. He has also staunchly defended blasphemous caricatures of the Prophet, despite the offence they caused Muslims around the world.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Dutch-Moroccan digital producer Boutaina Azzabi Ezzaouia also called on the many Moroccan supporters at the World Cup to raise their voices in sending prayers on the Prophet.

"Dear fellow Moroccans raise your voices, saleew 3la Nabi Mohammed, this coming match against France. Let President Emmanuel Macron & his entourage know that we let nobody insult our beloved Prophet," she said yesterday.

Macron's trip to the World Cup host nation was confirmed by French Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera on Sunday.

Morocco has already made history by becoming the first African and Arab country to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup, where they will face defending champions and former colonial ruler France in what is expected to be a memorable and politically-charged encounter. The Atlas Lions have so far remained unbeaten in the tournament having already beaten Spain and Portugal in the knockout stages. If victorious, Morocco will face two-time winners Argentina in the finals.

