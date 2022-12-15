Sudan's Burhan: Army won't accept political deal that undermines constants

Chairman of the Sudan Sovereignty Council, Army Chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, said yesterday that the armed forces will not accept a final agreement that includes any item that undermines the country's constants.

Speaking at an army training event, Al-Burhan said the framework agreement is in the interest of all Sudanese people and no party should try to hijack it for its own interests.

On 5 December, the Sudanese army and political parties signed a framework deal that will pave the way for a two-year civilian-led transitional period towards elections and end a political crisis triggered by the October 2021 military coup.

Remarking on reports of a "settlement" between the army and civilian forces Al-Burhan said: "There is no settlement in the sense that some have understood, but rather points that have been raised that we believe can help resolve the current political complexities."

"We agreed to it [a settlement] within a framework of political agreement that is in the interest of all Sudanese, without excluding anyone," he said, adding: "We want the ongoing political process to lead to an independent government that can move the country forward."

The agreement came months after Al-Burhan announced that the army would exit politics and pave the way for an agreement on a civilian government.

