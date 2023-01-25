Al-Azhar calls for boycotting Dutch and Swedish products in support of the Qur'an

On Wednesday, Al-Azhar Al-Sharif urged the Arab and Islamic nations to boycott all Dutch and Swedish products of any kind, "in support of the Holy Qur'an".

In a statement, Al-Azhar called for "taking a strong and unified stance in support of the Book of God, our Holy Qur'an, the holy book of Muslims, and an appropriate response to the governments of these two countries due to their insult of 1.5 billion Muslims."

Al-Azhar rejected "the two countries' protection of these despicable and barbaric crimes under a banner that is neither humane nor moral, which they call freedom of expression".

In the statement, it stressed "the need for the Arab and Muslim nations to commit to this boycott and to make their children, youth and women aware of it. "

It also noted that "any reluctance or negligence in this matter is an explicit failure to support the religion that God has chosen for them."

Al-Azhar added, "These deviants will not realise the value of this religion, which they know nothing about, and they are provoking the Muslims by insulting it; they will not realise its value until they are faced with the material, financial, and economic consequences, as this is the only language they understand."

On Monday, the leader of the extremist anti-Islam group, Pegida Netherlands, Edwin Wagensveld, burned a copy of the Holy Qur'an after it was torn and desecrated, in The Hague, about 3 months after he was arrested while he was also burning it.

On Saturday, the leader of the Danish far-right political party, Hard Line, burned a copy of the Quran near the Turkish embassy in the Swedish capital, Stockholm, amid tight police protection that prevented anyone from approaching him while he committed the act.

