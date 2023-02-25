Hamas chief: 'Palestinians will not allow abortion of escalating Intifada'

Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh announced on Friday that Palestinians and their: "Courageous resistance will not allow the abortion of escalating intifada."

He asserted in a statement: "All desperate efforts being exerted to suppress the ongoing Palestinian Intifada in the occupied West Bank, to undermine the Palestinian resistance and to override the Palestinian pains and ambition for freedom and independence will go in vain."

The Hamas chief hailed the Palestinians who responded to the calls of the Lions' Den fighters to take to the streets across the occupied territories.

On Friday at midnight, thousands of Palestinians took to the streets in the Palestinian cities and villages in the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip, chanted in support of the Lions' Den and hailed the martyrs murdered by the Israeli occupation in the city of Nablus.

"With all pride, we stand before these floods of supporters across the occupied territories and refugee camps declaring that resistance is the only option for the liberation of the land of Palestinians from the Zionist occupation," Haniyeh said.

He added: "The battle to liberate the land of fathers and grandfathers from the Israeli occupation has reached a decisive stage."

The top Hamas leader stressed that the Palestinians, who live in and around Palestine, are the people to take fateful decisions regarding the Palestinian issue and the Palestinian future.