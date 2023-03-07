PA faces escalating protests by Palestinian journalists

The Palestinian Journalists' Syndicate declared on Monday that it is escalating its protests against the Palestinian Authority, Quds Press has reported. The syndicate is pushing the PA to respond to the "just demands" of its members.

The PA, said the union, has been ignoring the right of its members to have better payments than other employees due to the risky nature of their work. While it had been content to have dialogue with the PA, it added, the time has come to escalate protests because the government is ignoring the journalists' rights.

All members of the union have been called upon to join the anti-PA campaign and use all possible means at their disposal to make it effective. The journalists' protests, said the syndicate, should continue until the PA meets their demands.

