Saudi, Iran FMs to meet to prepare for embassy reopening

Saudi Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud, agreed to meet with his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, soon in order to pave the way for the reopening of embassies and consulates.

The official Saudi Press Agency reported today that the two ministers exchanged greetings on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.

Abdollahian had said earlier that he would meet with the Saudi foreign minister soon, adding that Iran had proposed three countries to host the meeting.

Abdollahian confirmed that Tehran and Riyadh agreed to restore relations to their normal course, noting that the two sides exchanged messages via Switzerland, which manages Saudi interests in Iran, and said that there is an agreement with Saudi Arabia for technical delegations from the two countries to inspect the two embassies to prepare for their reopening.

Saudi Arabia and Iran agreed earlier this month to restore relations after years of hostility that threatened the stability and security in the Gulf and contributed to fuelling conflicts in countries including Yemen and Syria.

This came "in response to an initiative by Chinese President Xi Jinping, and in agreement with the leaderships of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Iranian Republic, and their desire to resolve differences," according to the tripartite statement.

Riyadh and Tehran have held direct talks since 2021, in an attempt to contain the tensions and estrangement that have been ongoing for seven years. Last April, they held their fifth round of talks in Iraq.