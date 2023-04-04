Israel Army Intelligence Directorate warns Israel of its weakening strategic position in latest report

Israel's strategic position has worsened over the past several months due to the judicial overhaul plan proposed by the Premier, warned the Israeli Army Intelligence Directorate's Research Division.

In its latest report sent to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defence Minister, Yoav Gallant, and National Security Adviser, Tzachi Hanegbi, it highlighted the risk of the nation's opponents, including Iran, identifying a weakness in the internal divisions due to the planned changes.

It noted the recent moves by the Secretary-General of Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, who held talks last month with the Lebanese group, Hezbollah, on developments in the Occupied Territories.

Moreover, it noted the danger of Israel's deteriorating relations with the United States (US) which could impact the relationship with the Occupation State's 2020 US-brokered Abraham Accords which normalised its relations with the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan based on the understanding that they could bring with them a better relationship with the US.

"If in the past they moved closer to Israel because of its strong bond with the US … The current rift between the two nations has pushed those same friends toward Iran. This has been evident in the restoration of full diplomatic relations between Tehran and Riyadh (as well as Bahrain), but also in the warm welcome given to Iran's Foreign Minister when he arrived in Cairo," the memo stated, according to Israel Hayom.

US President Joe Biden apparently threatened that the Head of the Occupation government will be excluded from the US Summit for Democracy if he does not stop his judicial review immediately.

According to the sources, this message from Biden to Netanyahu reveals the growing tension between the allies, and how closely Biden was involved in efforts to persuade the Israeli Prime Minister not to proceed with the changes.

The report further warns that the Palestinian Authority will capitalise in international forums on the divide, including the International Court of Justice at The Hague.

The latest report by the Israeli Army Intelligence Directorate's Research Division could also be the cause of Gallant's criticism against the planned judicial reforms which resulted in him being fired by Netanyahu, reported Israel Hayom.

Netanyahu has faced weeks of mass protests after his religious-nationalist coalition pursued changes to the judiciary that would give the government sway in choosing judges and limit the Supreme Court's power to strike down laws.

The move has caused alarm at home and abroad about the country's democratic checks and balances.