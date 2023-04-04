Kosovo: former president charged with 'war crimes'

Former President of Kosovo Hashim Thaci pleaded not guilty on Monday to charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity relating to atrocities carried out against Serbian forces during the 1998-1999 Kosovo War of Independence. Thaci, 54, is being tried in a special court in The Hague along with three other defendants.

All four are charged with committing around 100 enforced disappearances and torture between March 1998 and September 1999. Thaci is a former fighter in the Kosovo Liberation Army.

The other defendants are Jakup Krasniqi, the former spokesman for the Kosovo Liberation Army; Kadri Veseli, a former intelligence official in the Kosovo Liberation Army; and Rexhep Salimi, who was a prominent figure in Kosovo.

Thaci was elected President of Kosovo in 2016 but resigned after the charges were brought against him.

