Iran asserts sovereignty on islands claimed by UAE

Iran has reiterated its sovereignty over three Persian Gulf islands disputed with the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

"Iran will do all in its power to protect its territorial sovereignty," Foreign Ministry spokesman, Nasser Kanaani, said in statements.

Both Iran and the UAE claim the islands of Abu Musa and Greater and Lesser Tunb, which have been held by Tehran since 1971.

On Friday, the annual Arab Summit held in Saudi Arabia affirmed UAE sovereignty over the disputed islands and backed all measures taken by Abu Dhabi to regain them.

Kanaani said Tehran appreciates positive positions expressed by several attendees at the Arab Summit for promoting cooperation and giving priority to dialogue and mutual understanding.

"Collective cooperation among the regional countries for constructivism and endogenous security are fundamental components of development of a new order in the region. The Islamic Republic of Iran has always regarded it as a regional necessity," he added.

READ: Iran arrests terrorists linked to Israel