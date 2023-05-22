Qatar $30bn LNG mega project on track to complete construction by 2027

Qatargas' massive North Field Expansion (NFE) is progressing construction activities and expected to be completed by 2027, DMS Projects reports.

According to the report, the $30 billion development project involves four liquefaction mega-trains at 8 (million tons per annum) mtpa each, resulting in 32 mtpa of new LNG production.

North Field East will be the largest LNG project by liquefaction capacity undertaken to date by the industry, the report added.

In 2022, Qatar, having long been a major exporter of LNG to Asian countries, is poised to become a critical energy source for Europe.

