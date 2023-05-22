Portuguese / Spanish / English

Qatar $30bn LNG mega project on track to complete construction by 2027

May 22, 2023 at 5:25 pm | Published in: Middle East, News, Qatar
Qatar Petroleum (QP), the world's largest oil producer, announced Tuesday that it has raised its LNG capacity from 77 million to 100 million tons a year. Qatar Petroleum Chief Executive Officer Saad Sharida Al Kaabi told a news conference in Doha on 4 July, 2017 [Mohamed Farag/Anadolu Agency]
Qatar Petroleum (QP), the world's largest oil producer, announced Tuesday that it has raised its LNG capacity from 77 million to 100 million tons a year. Qatar Petroleum Chief Executive Officer Saad Sharida Al Kaabi told a news conference in Doha on 4 July, 2017 [Mohamed Farag/Anadolu Agency]
 May 22, 2023 at 5:25 pm

Qatargas' massive North Field Expansion (NFE) is progressing construction activities and expected to be completed by 2027, DMS Projects reports.

According to the report, the $30 billion development project involves four liquefaction mega-trains at 8 (million tons per annum) mtpa each, resulting in 32 mtpa of new LNG production.

North Field East will be the largest LNG project by liquefaction capacity undertaken to date by the industry, the report added.

In 2022, Qatar, having long been a major exporter of LNG to Asian countries, is poised to become a critical energy source for Europe.

READ: Qatar awards $10bn gas contract to Technip Energies

Categories
Middle EastNewsQatar
Show Comments
Order your copy of our latest book - Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy - Palestine
Show Comments