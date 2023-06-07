Israel: analysts say Iran's new missile will be difficult to intercept

Media analysts and commentators in Israel have been discussing Iran's new hypersonic missile that was unveiled on Tuesday by the Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Major General Hossein Salami. It is said that the Fattah missile gives Iran a "significant" military edge in the region.

According to Nir Dvori, a military commentator on Israel's Channel 12, the missile will be "difficult to detect, observe and intercept."

The channel's Arab affairs commentator, Ohad Hamo, said that Iran's missile is another step towards "deterring" Israel from launching any sort of military strike against the Islamic Republic. He also pointed out that the Fattah missile will be difficult to intercept because of its speed — Mach 13 — and manoeuvrability. "No missile defence system will be able to hit it." The US does not possess hypersonic missiles, he added, only China and Russia do.

"Iran's unveiling of the Fattah hypersonic missile is a message to Israel," noted Israel's Maariv newspaper.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi told those present at the missile's unveiling ceremony on Tuesday: "We know these achievements anger our enemies, but we say to them, die in your anger, because these achievements make the Iranian people happy. What the Revolutionary Guards' Air Force is accomplishing is scientific and local work far from foreign pressure."

Raisi insisted that Iran's deterrence force is purely defensive, never offensive. "It is a point of strength that contributes to establishing security in the region. This missile means that the region will be safe from evildoers and foreign aggression. The message to those who are thinking of attacking Iran is that the Islamic Republic is a powerful country and its power aims to support the people of Iran and the oppressed people of the world."

