Morocco: Injuries on set of Gladiator 2 film during 'fireball' explosion

Several crew members have been injured while filming the Gladiator sequel in Morocco during a stunt sequence earlier this week, according to a report on Friday by Variety.

The incident took place on Wednesday and left as many as six people injured, although none have life-threatening injuries. Of the six, four remain in hospital being treated for burn injuries. No cast members were harmed.

A spokesperson for Paramount Pictures, the studio behind the film, said in a statement that: "While filming a planned stunt sequence on the set of the 'Gladiator' sequel, an accident occurred during which several crew members experienced non-life-threatening injuries."

"The safety and full medical services teams on-site were able to act quickly so that those who were impacted immediately received necessary care. They are all in stable condition and continue to receive treatment."

A report by The Sun cited a source, who revealed that an explosion engulfed the set: "It was terrifying – a huge ball of fire flew up and caught several crew members in its path. In years of filming I've never seen an accident so scary."

"Everyone involved, from the lowliest runners to the star names, has been shaken up by this."

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the explosion, with some witnesses speculating that a gas pipe on the set may have ruptured.

The follow-up to Ridley Scott's Oscar award-winning blockbuster released in 2000 is currently being filmed across several locations in Morocco's Ouarzazate, considered to be the gateway to the Sahara desert. The first film also included iconic scenes shot in the desert city. Earlier this week, pictures and footage has circulated on social media showing the set so far, including the construction of a coliseum.

