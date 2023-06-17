Tunisia: Investigation of National Salvation Front leader on conspiracy charges

On Friday, an interrogation session began at the Judicial Pole for Counter-terrorism in Tunisia, with the President of the National Salvation Front, lawyer Ahmed Najib Chebbi, on charges of "conspiring against national security", which concluded with his release.

Chebbi arrived at the interrogation headquarters accompanied by several defence lawyers, as well as several leaders from the Ennahda Movement and political figures.

Arabi21 spoke to Chebbi before entering the interrogation, where he confirmed that the case carries a clear political significance, sending a message that every opposition figure in Tunisia is destined for imprisonment.

READ: Tunisians at the forefront of migrants deported from Italy in 2022

Chebbi emphasised that the current situation in Tunisia indicates that the "opposition has no right to independent thinking, nor the right to engage in politics transparently and legitimately".

The Tunisian judiciary recently ordered the detention of several opposition figures on charges of "conspiracy", including prominent leaders of the Front of Salvation and the Ennahda Movement.

The Ennahda Movement expressed solidarity with Chebbi after his accusation of "conspiracy" in a statement signed by its acting president, Moncef Alwanissi.

The Movement stated that "this case is baseless and tarnishes the image of the Tunisian judiciary and state", according to the statement.

Lawyers of the detained opposition figures assert that their cases are politically motivated and devoid of charges.

Chebbi strongly emphasised that anyone who dares to think freely is destined for imprisonment. If things continue in this manner, their fate behind bars is imminent.

READ: Tunisia: former president criticises diplomatic relations with Assad regime

Following the decision to summon Chebbi for interrogation, the Front of Salvation called on its supporters to take to the streets in protest.

Meanwhile, Riadh Shaibi, the political advisor to Ennahda Movement's leader, Sheikh Rached Ghannouchi, stated that Chebbi's appearance before the investigation confirms that political leaders and the opposition are being directly targeted.

Shaibi emphasised to Arabi21 that the accusations against Chebbi are "absurd and ridiculous", pointing out that the 80-year-old man has spent his life struggling and defending the nation through civil and peaceful means.

On her part, lawyer and defence member, Dalila Msadek told Arabi21 that Chebbi's name was not initially included in the "conspiracy" case but later emerged.

She continued, stating that all that is happening are "political trials", and Chebbi's case is empty.

READ: Tunisia: opposition rejects 'Mediterranean deal' for migrants