Sheep-Laden Stitches: Palestinian woman's creations celebrate Eid Al-Adha

A Palestinian woman has turned her home in the city of Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip into an income-generating crochet workshop. Fatima Abu Hatab's sheep-inspired creations celebrate the arrival of the Muslim Eid Al-Adha holiday.
Unless otherwise stated in the article above, this work by Middle East Monitor is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License. If the image(s) bear our credit, this license also applies to them. What does that mean? For other permissions, please contact us.