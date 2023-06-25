Portuguese / Spanish / English

Sheep-Laden Stitches: Palestinian woman's creations celebrate Eid Al-Adha

A Palestinian woman has turned her home in the city of Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip into an income-generating crochet workshop. Fatima Abu Hatab's sheep-inspired creations celebrate the arrival of the Muslim Eid Al-Adha holiday.
June 25, 2023 at 3:03 pm

