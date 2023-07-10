Sudan airspace to remain closed until 31 July

Sudan, on Monday, extended the closure of the country's airspace until 31 July amid ongoing clashes between the Army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group, Anadolu Agency reports.

In a statement, the Civil Aviation Authority said Sudan's airspace will remain closed to all flights until 31 July.

Only humanitarian aid and evacuation flights will be exempted from the closure, it added.

Sudan has been ravaged by clashes between the Army and the RSF since April, in a conflict that killed nearly 3,000 civilians and injured thousands, according to local medics.

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) estimates that nearly three million people have been displaced by the current conflict in Sudan.

Several cease-fire agreements brokered by Saudi and US mediators between the warring rivals had failed to end violence in the country.

