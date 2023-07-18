Latin America has not forgotten Jenin or its people

In full view of the world, Jenin refugee camp was subjected to an extensive military offensive that resulted in the martyrdom of 12 Palestinians, including four children, as well over 100 wounded and hundreds of families being forced to leave their homes.

However, communities in Latin America came together to denounce the Israeli occupation's actions in the refugee camp, highlighting the strong solidarity with Palestine in many countries in the region.

In a statement, the Palestinian Federation of Latin America (UPAL) strongly condemned the Israeli occupation's aggression on Jenin. It said: "The Israeli attack aimed to eliminate the Palestinian resistance, which heroically defended themselves with their voices, stones, lives, and hand-made weapons in the face of the Israeli warplanes and artillery." UPAL called on the Palestinian masses to continue confronting occupation forces and settlers.

UPAL Vice President Jihad Youssef told MEMO: "From the first day, the federation contacted all the institutions operating under the name of the Palestinian Federation to intensify their contacts with influential powers in Latin America to put pressure on governments and parliaments to act immediately and stop the massacre in Jenin."

Youssef called on the free world to take practical measures against Israel, including withdrawing ambassadors and boycotting the apartheid state. "The criminal act of the occupation against the people of Jenin took place in front of the whole world, with cover and support from the White House and silence from the Arab countries and the rest of the world. This world suffices with statements of condemnation and denunciation and they didn't move or do things seriously!" Youssef added.

Many activities took place in Brazil and neighbouring countries to express strong solidarity with Jenin. Protests and marches were organised as people denounced Israeli crimes against Palestinians and declared their solidarity with Palestine and its people.

During an event in Sao Paulo, a student committee to show solidarity with the Palestinian people was relaunched at the University of Sao Paulo after a period of inactivity.

If the position of the Palestinians at home is to resist and directly confront the occupation, then Palestinians in the diaspora have a duty to raise their voices and expose the crimes of the occupation. Palestinian and Brazilian organisations have mobilised and called on all the resistance factions and the Palestinian people in the homeland and diaspora to stand united against the occupation and its barbaric aggression.

The Brazilian Ambassador and Head of the Representative Office of Brazil to the State of Palestine, Francisco Mauro Holland, visits Jenin Camp in July 2023 [WAFA] The Brazilian Ambassador and Head of the Representative Office of Brazil to the State of Palestine, Francisco Mauro Holland, visits Jenin Camp in July 2023 [WAFA]

In Palestine, the Brazilian Ambassador, Francisco Mauro Holland, visited Jenin camp and expressed his solidarity with the people there and explained that his visit was to express South America's solidarity with Jenin against the challenges it endures, stressing that Brasilia will continue its supportive approach towards the Palestinian people.

More than 24,000 Palestinians live in Jenin camp, witnessing repeated Israeli invasions and aggression. But they continue to fight!

