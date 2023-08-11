Morocco's Nouhaila Benzina first hijabi in FIFA video game

The first player to wear a hijab at the Women's World Cup has been immortalised in the FIFA 23 video game.

Morocco's Nouhaila Benzina made history last week by taking part in the championship in the Muslim attire while helping her team reach the final 16. Her hard work has not only been applauded by the footballing world, but now EA Sports has announced that Benzina has been added to their FIFA 23 World Cup patch update.

French journalist Philippe Guibert lashed out at Benzina's appearance in a hijab at the Women's World Cup, saying it is 'regressive'. However, he was blasted for his 'intolerable' remarks.

