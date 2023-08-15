Neymar to join Saudi team Al Hilal in $110m deal

The Saudi football club Al Hilal has reached an agreement with French-Brazilian star Neymar, Saudi state media reported yesterday.

According to the Spanish newspaper Sport, the Paris St-Germain (PSG) player will undergo a medical examination in Paris, in preparation for signing his contract with the Saudi club.

The Spanish newspaper added that Al Hilal will present the Neymar deal next Wednesday at a remarkable event in Riyadh.

Fabrizio Romano, an expert on player and coach transfers in Europe, said on X: “Neymar Jr to Al Hilal, deal now signed! All documents are completed — and medical tests were also successfully passed earlier today.”

EXCLUSIVE: Al Hilal have presented an important proposal to Neymar Jr in the recent hours. Sources describe that as “huge bid” 🚨🔵🇸🇦 #AlHilal Negotiations are underway to reach full agreement — Neymar, tempted by this possibility. Work in progress to part ways with PSG soon. pic.twitter.com/nPEbhiRX9n — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 12, 2023

Neymar, who joined Paris St-Germain in 2017 from Barcelona for a record €222 million ($243 million), missed a match in which PSG drew 0-0 with Lorienti last Saturday due to a viral infection.

