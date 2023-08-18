First since grain deal ended: Container ship arrives in Istanbul

A container ship arrived in Turkiye’s Istanbul Strait today having left Ukraine’s southern port of Odesa despite Russian warnings that its navy could target ships using the Black Sea export hubs.

Turkiye, the UN, Russia and Ukraine signed an agreement in Istanbul to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports which had been paused after the Russia-Ukraine war began in February 2022.

A Joint Coordination Centre was set up in Istanbul with officials from the three countries and the UN to oversee the shipments.

The deal had been renewed several times since then, and it was extended for another two months on 18 May.