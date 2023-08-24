Erdogan backs Ukraine territorial integrity against Crimea annexation

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has reaffirmed Turkiye’s stance against the annexation of Crimea by Russia and pledged solidarity with Ukraine’s territorial integrity, local Turkish media reports.

“We express in every platform, especially in the United Nations, that Crimea is a part of Ukraine,” Erdogan stated on 23 August, speaking via a video message to attendees of the Third Crimea Platform Summit in Kiev.

The Crimea Platform serves as an international initiative by Ukraine to garner increased global attention towards Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014.

Erdogan expressed confidence in the effectiveness of the platform’s efforts in advocating for the Crimean cause through peaceful means, the report added.

“I believe that this platform, which was established to defend the Crimean cause more effectively through peaceful means, will strengthen the messages we want to convey on the Crimea issue,” he remarked.

The Turkish leader highlighted the significance of ensuring the well-being and security of Crimean Tatars of Turkish descent. “Ensuring the safety and well-being of our Crimean Tatar Turkish kin is also among our priorities,” Erdogan emphasized, reiterating a call for the release of Neriman Cemal, deputy chair of the Crimean Tatar National Assembly, and her associates.

Erdogan underscored the importance of pursuing diplomatic solutions over armed conflict. “As I always say, there is no winner in war and there is no loser in peace. With this understanding, we maintain our conviction that the war that has been going on for almost two years should be ended with a just and lasting peace,” he said.

