Activists play boycott messages at Starbucks Pro-boycott activist installed a Bluetooth speaker at a Starbucks branch in Istanbul, Turkey. The speaker broadcasted a message in both Turkish and English languages, reminding customers the money they spend at Starbucks goes to ‘Gaza’s babies as bombs, blood, and death’. Calls to boycott Starbucks have intensified recently after the company sued its union, Starbucks Workers United, earlier this month for posting a since-deleted message on X, formerly known as Twitter, expressing solidarity with Palestinians.