Israel media: Palestinian resistance seen as ‘heroes’ around the world

Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth has warned of the rising popularity of the Palestinian resistance movement around the world, with its fighters being viewed as “popular heroes” in the world, while Israelis are seen as “terrorists”. The paper blamed Israeli politicians for this failure.

“Despite the additional losses in the [Israeli] army forces, the Israeli army is achieving good results in its attack on the Gaza Strip, but at the same time there is a setback in diplomacy,” the paper said.

“It is impossible to ignore what has increasingly become one of the greatest political nightmares we have known, especially after the majority of the world views us, Israelis, as terrorists, while looking at Yahya Sinwar and his fellow Hamas leaders as freedom fighters,” it added.

The paper said Hamas is receiving praise around the world, including in American and British public opinion, and of course in Arab countries.

“In the days that preceded the ground invasion, many voices rose against any action by the ground forces inside the Gaza Strip. It appears that the fear of a second ground operation similar to the one that took place in the Second Lebanon War, which led to huge losses and achieved only a few military or diplomatic achievements have led many voices to rise from the right and left calling for avoiding such a step,” it said.

