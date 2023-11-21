Middle East Monitor
Israel army demands BBC apologise for questioning its 'evidence'

November 21, 2023 at 9:42 am

A view of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) Headquarters in London, United Kingdom on July 14, 2023 [Raşid Necati Aslım – Anadolu Agency]

Israeli army spokesman Peter Lerner has asked the BBC to apologise for questioning the army’s “evidence” of a Hamas presence at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza.

Lerner posted CCTV footage from X, along with a verbal description of “weapons, communication equipment, RPGS, [and a] Toyota pickup laden with weapons” which he claimed the Israeli army had found in the hospital.

“Will BBCWorld apologise? Will BowenBBC say I was wrong?” he asked.

In an article published on Saturday, BBC International Editor Jeremy Bowen questioned the evidence presented by the Israeli army that Al-Shifa Hospital had been used as Hamas’ “headquarters”.

He also criticised the army’s restrictions on foreign journalists reporting from Al-Shifa saying that “there is no independent scrutiny inside the hospital; journalists cannot move freely into Gaza, and any who are reporting from the site are working under the aegis of the Israeli military.”

The BBC has reported that Israeli occupation forces have tampered with alleged “evidence” at Al-Shifa before allowing reporters to enter.

