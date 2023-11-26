Number of Palestinians arrested since Oct. 7 climbs to 3,200: Palestinian group

The Israeli army on Sunday arrested 20 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, bringing the total number of detainees since Oct. 7 to 3,200, the Palestinian Prisoners Club said.

“The occupation forces arrested at least 20 Palestinians, on Saturday-Sunday night, from cities and towns in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem,” the nongovernmental group said in a statement.

The total number of detainees rose to 3,200 Palestinians since Oct. 7, it added.

The Israeli army, on a daily basis, storms villages and towns throughout the West Bank, accompanied by confrontations, arrests, shooting, and gas bombs on Palestinians, coinciding with the war on Gaza.

These confrontations escalated as a result of the devastating offensive launched by the Israeli army on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7.

A four-day humanitarian pause, mediated by Qatar, went into effect on Friday, temporarily halting Israel’s attacks on the Gaza Strip.

In the first two days of the humanitarian pause, Israel and Hamas exchanged 41 Israelis and foreigners for 78 Palestinians in Israeli jails.

Under the agreement, the hostages and prisoners will be released in batches during the course of four days.

Israel launched a massive military campaign in the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.

It has since killed at least 14,854 Palestinians, including 6,150 children and over 4,000 women, according to health authorities in the enclave. The official Israeli death toll stands at 1,200.

READ: Despite humanitarian pause agreement, Israeli army attacks in central Gaza, kills 1