British far-right Tommy Robinson detained by Police at London march Tommy Robinson, a British far-right activist and the founder of the English Defence League, was arrested by police during a protest against anti-Semitism marched in central London. Despite prior warnings from the Metropolitan Police that his presence was 'not welcome' at the event, Robinson attended and subsequently faced arrest. He claimed to be there in his capacity as a journalist, criticising media coverage of the conflict and asserting his support for Israel.