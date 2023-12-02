Occupation publishes map showing ‘refuge zone’ in Egypt

The Israeli occupation army published a map on its official website showing an area inside Egyptian territory called “the buffer zone of Ben Sinai and the Gaza Strip”, the day after Washington’s demand for “safe” areas for civilians.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken demanded on Thursday, during his stay in Tel Aviv, that “safe” areas for civilians be provided in central and southern Gaza if Israel resumes its aggression on the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli occupation army confirmed that it divided the Gaza Strip into blocks. It demanded that the residents of the strip know the number of each block they live in or are near and wait for the army’s instructions to evacuate the targeted areas.

Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee stated that the publication of the “evacuation zones map” is a prelude to the following stages of the aggression and the division of the Gaza Strip.

Agence France-Presse reported that text messages were sent to residents in various areas of the Gaza Strip on Friday, warning that the army will begin a: “Vast military attack on your area on Friday to eliminate the Hamas organisation.”

The messages urged: “For your safety, move immediately to the known shelters. Stay away from all military activity of any kind. Do not wait and move immediately so it is not too late or impossible! You’ve been warned.”

The warning was sent to the areas of Jabaliya, Shujaiya, Zeitoun, the old town in Gaza, Kherbet Khuzaa, Absan, Bani Sohila, Ma’an and other areas.

