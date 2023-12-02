Zimbabwe: ‘Western double standards are flagrant, Israel occupation the highest level of terrorism’

The ruling party in the Republic of Zimbabwe, ZANU-PF, condemned the successive statements of the occupation state leadership during the temporary truce period regarding its intention to complete the massacre as “incomprehensible”.

Secretary of Foreign Relations, member of the political bureau of the ruling party and the former foreign minister, Simbarashe Mumbengegwi, conveyed in the party’s speech on the occasion of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, that the Republic of Zimbabwe will continue to support the Palestinian people without hesitation in their legitimate struggle against the Israeli occupation.

Mumbengegwi accused Israel of trying to mislead the world by claiming it is the victim of the Palestinian people, asking: “Is there any higher level of terrorism than occupying people, their country, their resources and their wealth? When you resist against that occupation, you are branded a terrorist. And the occupier tries to deceive the world that they are the victims… The Palestine people have every right to resist against the occupation.”

Mumbengegwi attacked the Israeli occupation by saying that Israel wants to raze every building in Palestine to the ground, noting: “They don’t want to allow any food, any water, any medicine, nothing to get to millions of Palestine people. They move on to bombard hospitals and schools without any apology. Not by mistake but by intention.”

“International laws don’t allow this, but Israel can do this because the Western powers allow it. None of the Western powers is prepared to announce that this is a war against humanity. They are silent. Even in their own countries, they have gatherings protesting why their governments can stand idle and cheer on murderers.”

Mumbengegwi stressed that the Western world should be ashamed of what they have done, adding: “We are looking at a bombardment which has never been carried out even in World War 2. Hiroshima and Nagasaki didn’t reach the intensity of destruction carried out in Palestine today. We will continue to stand beside Palestine.”

As for the ambassador of the State of Palestine to the Republic of Zimbabwe, Tamer Al-Massri, he said that Israel has committed crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip that have not been witnessed in recent history and went beyond the atrocities in World War Two because it is guaranteed protection due to US support.

