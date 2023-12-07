Middle East Monitor
UNICEF: So-called safe zones will be zones of disease

UNICEF spokesperson James Elder revealed in a recorded message that the current shelters in Gaza have sanitation of 1 toilet per 400 people. He says the newly announced safe zones will have no toilets at all for tens of thousands. They will lack shelter from the cold and the rain and will not have any supplies, threatening famine and diseases. Elder asserts the announced safe zones are ‘not safe’ per law. He expresses his concerns saying: 'When instructed to move south, thousands of people died, including UN staff.'

December 7, 2023 at 1:38 am

