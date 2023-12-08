New York Hanukkah vigil calls for ceasefire and an end to two months of violence In a powerful display of solidarity, a large crowd gathered in New York for a Hanukkah vigil advocating for a ceasefire in the besieged Gaza Strip. Attendees lit candles, mourned the lives lost, and passionately called for an end to the two months of violence. The event highlighted concerns over ongoing mass-atrocity revenge killings, with attendees emphasising their opposition to actions supported and bankrolled by the US.