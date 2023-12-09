Kuwait condemns extremists organising Jerusalem march

The Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the state’s condemnation and denunciation of: “The Israeli occupation authorities’ permission for extremists to organise a provocative march in occupied Jerusalem” through the neighbourhoods of the Old City, passing through the Islamic Quarter.

The Foreign Ministry described this in a statement that Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported as a “Fresh shameful act that aims to change the historical and legal status of the city and its holy sites, especially Al-Aqsa Mosque.”

The ministry also stressed the State of Kuwait’s rejection of these actions, which: “Reflect the amount of absurdity, provocation and disrespect of the Israeli occupation and those extremists for Muslims’ sentiments, as well as their covert measures to carry out their mischievous schemes against their holy sites.”

It also warned of the consequences of these violations that defy the resolutions of international legitimacy and international law, stressing the importance of the role played by the Security Council and the international community and its responsibility in stopping these unacceptable actions.

READ: US lawmaker describes Gaza detainee photos as ‘striking’