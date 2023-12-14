Israel minister: There will be no return to Oslo, no Palestinian state

Israeli Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi has said there will be in Palestinian state between the River Jordan and the Mediterranean Sea and Tel Aviv will not go back to the terms of the Oslo Accords.

Responding to statements made by US President Joe Biden, in which he called on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to change his “most conservative” government, Shlomo took to X to say: “We respect and cherish the President of the United States, Joe Biden, who went out of his way during the most difficult period of the State of Israel. This is true friendship. But we live here, this is our country. The historical property of our ancestors”

There will be no Palestinian state here. We will never allow another state to be established between the Jordan and the sea. We will never go back to Oslo.

“In the words of President Biden: ‘The security of the Jewish people is at stake here.’ Definitely yes. A Palestinian state would endanger them,” he added.

Earlier yesterday, the Minister of Finance, Bezalel Smotrich, responded to Biden’s call for the “two-state solution” calling it “suicide” for the occupation state.

Smotrich criticised Biden, saying the US has been “pushing Israel towards suicide for years” by promoting a “two-state solution”, according to Israel’s Channel 14.

On Tuesday, US President Joe Biden announced that the occupying state had begun to lose the support of the international community because of its indiscriminate bombing of the Gaza Strip. He called on Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, to change his “most conservative government in Israel’s history.”

Biden said that Netanyahu will not be able to say “no to a Palestinian state” in the future.

The US president stressed that Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir and his companions do not want anything to do with the two-state solution; they only want revenge on all Palestinians.

“There is a real concern around the world that America is losing its moral centre” due to its support for Israel, he added.

