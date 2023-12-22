Yemen's Houthis urges OIC countries to ban Israel ships

A spokesman for Yemen’s Houthi group, Mohammed Abdul Salam, yesterday called on members of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to follow Malaysia’s example by banning Israeli cargo ships from docking in their ports in rejection of Israel’s genocidal bombing campaign in Gaza.

“Yemen’s naval operations are not a source of concern for anyone except the Zionist entity to push it to stop its aggression and lift its siege of Gaza, and the whole world must take this position and not allow this entity to exceed all limits, violating all values and sanctities,” Abdul Salam posted on X.

He warned the world of the Israeli plans to implicate it in expanding the conflict in the region and giving Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a lifeline, in reference to the US-led international coalition to confront the Houthis in the Red Sea.

The US-led coalition includes Britain, Bahrain, Canada, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Seychelles and Spain. With Greece set to join.

Abdul Salam praised Malaysia’s announcement of its intention not to receive Israeli ships in protest against the war in Gaza, accusing Israel of violating international law through the “massacre and brutality against Palestinians”.

On Wednesday, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced the decision to impose a maritime ban on Israel-affiliated vessels – singling out ZIM, Israel’s largest shipping firm.

The Houthis have imposed a total ban on Israel-bound ships travelling through the Red Sea and onto the Israeli port of Eilat, causing shipping giants to change course and avoid the waterway altogether.

READ: Israel’s war on Gaza: The Red Sea crisis