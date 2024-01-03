Syria: US base in Al-Omar oil field attacked

The US-led international coalition base in Al-Omar oil field in Syria’s Deir Ez-Zor Governorate was the target of a missile attack on Tuesday evening. The attack came shortly after the Islamic Resistance in Iraq group announced that it had targeted three coalition bases in Al-Hasakah Governorate, in north-east Syria.

Local sources told Al-Araby Al-Jadeed that explosions were heard at Al-Omar oil field, where the US troops are based as part of the international coalition against Daesh. They added that the explosions were caused by four missiles hitting Al-Omar. Drones then flew over and around the oil field. A similar drone attack was apparently foiled on Monday by the coalition’s ground defences. Nothing has been confirmed about any casualties.

READ: Gazans turn to the sea for hygiene amid war

Joint surveillance and reconnaissance patrols are carried out by the US troops and Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), backed by helicopters. The patrols have become routine with the continued targeting of coalition bases in northern and eastern Syria.

Before targeting the base at Al-Omar oil field, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced that Al-Malikiyah and Rumailan bases in Al-Hasakah Governorate had also been targeted, as had Al-Shaddadi base in the south of the governorate. “The drones and missiles hit the targets accurately,” claimed the group.

The attacks on coalition bases come in light of the Israeli offensive against the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip that began on 7 October. Reports say that the Islamic Resistance in Iraq is an operations room that includes a group of Iraqi armed factions affiliated with Iran. According to AFP, Washington has recorded more than 115 attacks against its forces in Iraq and Syria since October.

READ: Daesh kills 9 pro-regime fighters in Syria