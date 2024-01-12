Gaza: 0.5m cases of infectious disease since 7 October

The spokesperson for the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza, Ashraf Al-Qudra, has confirmed that on the 97th day of the Israeli aggression on the region, half a million cases of infectious diseases have been recorded since 7 October. He stated that the catastrophe is worsening with the onset of winter and severe cold.

Al-Qudra highlighted the occupation’s destruction of infrastructure, civilian properties and health facilities, as well as the mass executions. These have meant Palestinians are unable to access the medical treatment they need.

During his regular press conference. Al-Qudra stated that the Israeli occupation had committed ten massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, resulting in 112 fatalities and 194 injuries, and these are just the cases that reached hospitals in the past 24 hours.

He explained that there were still victims under the rubble and on the roads, and emergency and civil defence teams were unable to reach them.

Al-Qudra also noted that the death toll from the Israeli aggression on Gaza, since 7 October, has risen to 23,469, with 59,604 injured.

