Israel at ICJ: If Israeli forces have transgressed, we'll deal with it at appropriate time

Israel's representative at the International Court of Justice, Prof Malcolm Shaw KC, told judges if Israeli forces have transgressed in Gaza, which Israel denies, then the matter will be tackled at an ‘appropriate’ time by Israel’s ‘robust and independent’ legal system.

January 13, 2024 at 1:40 pm

WATCH: Israel at ICJ: South Africa’s quotes on intent are ‘misleading’and offer ‘a distorted picture’

