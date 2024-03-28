Decline in Nestle's sales in Lebanon reflecting ‘popular will’

The Boycott Department of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (DFLP), a faction of the PLO, has said the recent decline in Nestle’s sales in Lebanon is a sign of the public’s determination to boycott companies that support the Israeli occupation.

According to reports from Lebanese media sources, Nestle’s sales in Lebanon have experienced a significant drop from $300 million a year to $70 million, marking a decrease of over 75 per cent. The decline has been attributed to the weak purchasing power of consumers and the availability of similar locally produced products.

In response to recent news, the Democratic Front said Nestle did not cite the boycott as the reason behind the decline in sales, which is natural.

Boycott campaigns against Israel-linked companies have gained momentum since Tel Aviv launched its genocidal bombing campaign on Gaza in October 2023. Both McDonald’s and Starbucks have reported a drop in sales as a result of the civil action.

