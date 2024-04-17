Hamas says Zionist ‘madness’ against civilians shows total failure of occupation army

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement said on Tuesday that the “Zionist madness” directed against civilians in the Gaza Strip “signals the failure of the Israeli army in the face of the resistance.” Senior Hamas official Izzat Al-Rishq added on Telegram that this reflects Zionist “fears” of bigger developments.

“The Zionist deterrence equation based on intimidation, bullying and creating chaos in our region without accountability or control has ended, and we are faced with a completely new equation,” he claimed. “Operation Al-Aqsa Flood was a turning point, and the Zionist terrorism imposed on the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip will be written in a new chapter. Everything will be different from now on.”

Al-Rishq described as “Nazism” the behaviour of the occupation army at Al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza City. “That’s where the worst health sector massacre in the world was committed. It confirms what we have said before: the Zionist Nazis have learnt from Hitler’s Nazis.”

The Hamas official accused the US and Western supporters of the “Zionist madness” of being complicit in the expansion of the conflict across the region. “Forcing the Zionist entity to end its crimes and stop the war with all its consequences against Gaza was and still is the shortest way to avoid chaos and expanding the circle of fire. The occupation state will reap what it has sown,” he added.

On Monday, the government media office in Gaza announced the discovery of a mass grave of Palestinians killed by the Israeli army in the courtyard of Al-Shifa Medical Complex. At least 10 Palestinians were apparently bound and executed by Israeli soldiers during their two-week orgy of destruction at the hospital last month, and buried in the grave. An estimated 400 Palestinians altogether were killed by Israel at the hospital before its near total destruction.

OPINION: Cruelty of language: Leaked NY Times memo reveals moral depravity of US media