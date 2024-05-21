14-year-old killed in Israel raid of Jenin camp

Seven Palestinian citizens were killed and 13 others were injured this morning after the Israeli occupation forces stormed the Jenin refugee camp and opened fire at local residents, the Palestinian Information Centre reported.

Four of those killed were identified as Mahmoud Hamadiya, a 14-year-old student, teacher Allam Jaradat, Muammar Abu Amira, 48, and Amir Abu Amira, 20.

Doctor Wissam Bakr, head of the Jenin Hospital’s surgery department, was also shot dead near the hospital.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, three of the wounded suffer from serious bullet wounds.

Local sources said that Israeli forces stormed the camp and opened fire at students and other citizens.

