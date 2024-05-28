Israel draft bill designates UNRWA a terrorist organisation

The Israeli Knesset’s Ministerial Committee for Legislation on Sunday approved a draft bill that aims to sever relations between Israel and the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), and designate it as a “terrorist organisation”.

The Israeli Knesset will vote in the first reading on the bill tomorrow. This comes as most Western countries reinstated funding to UNRWA after Israel failed to prove allegations that its staff were members of Hamas.

In the first response to the Israeli decision, UNRWA media adviser in Gaza, Adnan Abu Hasna, said that it is not permissible for any country in the world to declare a major UN organisation as a “terrorist organisation”, stressing that it is a dangerous escalation and will have consequences.

Abu Hasna said UNRWA was established by a decision of the United Nations General Assembly, and authorised to care for the Palestinian affairs in the fields of education, health, relief and employment until the Palestinian refugee issue is resolved justly and comprehensively.

He described the Israeli move as a dangerous, incomprehensible and unprecedented escalation.

READ: Borrell confirms continued EU support for UNRWA