Venezuela: Israel’s massacres in Gaza most horrific genocide since Hitler

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro slammed the Israeli massacres in the Gaza Strip and likened them to the most horrific crimes in history.

In his weekly press conference on Monday, Maduro described the Israeli army’s targeting of a camp for displaced people in the city of Rafah in the Gaza Strip as a “massacre”, adding that “it is one of the most horrific genocides that humanity has witnessed since the time of Hitler”.

“Israel is committing massacres in the Gaza Strip in front of the world’s eyes without anyone deterring it.”

He criticised the United States and the European Union, saying that despite the power that both sides enjoy, “they are not doing anything to stop this massacre”.

“In my opinion, they are accomplices in these murders,” said Maduro.

He also accused Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, of disregarding international law and committing atrocities against Muslim and Christian children.

Maduro labelled the international community’s response as a “genocidal silence”, comparing the situation to some of the worst genocides in history.

The Israeli air strikes, late on Sunday, killed at least 45 displaced Palestinians, mostly women and children.

Israel continued its brutal offensive on Gaza despite the International Court of Justice last week ordering it to “immediately halt” its offensive in Rafah.

Nearly 36,100 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, the vast majority being women and children, and over 81,000 others injured since October.

More than seven months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the ICJ, which has ordered Tel Aviv to ensure its forces do not commit acts of genocide and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

