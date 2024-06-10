Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

Commander of Israel's Gaza division resigns over 7 October attack

June 10, 2024 at 9:14 am

Israeli soldiers, tanks, howitzers and armoured vehicles are seen as Israeli military mobility continues along the Gaza fence, in Nahal Oz, Israel on 13 December 2023. [Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu Agency]

Israeli soldiers, tanks, howitzers and armoured vehicles are seen as Israeli military mobility continues along the Gaza fence, in Nahal Oz, Israel on 13 December 2023. [Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu Agency]

Head of the Israel Defence Force’s Gaza Division, Brigadier General Avi Rosenfeld announced his resignation yesterday.

Rosenfeld cited his failure to protect Israeli towns and villages in the Gaza envelope on 7 October as the reason for his resignation. The Jerusalem Post quoted him saying: “On 7 October, I failed in my life’s mission to protect the Gaza border communities. Everyone has to take responsibility for their part.”

Palestinian resistance forces infiltrated Israeli towns and cities around Gaza on 7 October and took over 100 prisoners of war, according to Israel. The operation was carried out in response to Israel’s continued occupation, oppression and apartheid policies against Palestinians in Gaza, the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Since then, Israel has launched a brutal bombing campaign against Gaza, which UN experts have said has led to a genocide taking place in the enclave. Tel Aviv has now destroyed all of Gaza’s hospitals and universities and levels all cities in the enclave, leaving Palestinians displaced and forcibly displacing them time and again over the past eight months. It has also imposed a complete siege on Gaza, banning the entry of food, water, electricity, medicines and other vital supplies, causing a “man-made famine”.

The ongoing aggression has resulted in the death of 37,084 Palestinians and the injury of 84,494 others, according to United Nations data. Additionally, approximately 1.7 million people have been displaced.

READ: Ben-Gvir: No prisoner exchange deal currently on the table

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending