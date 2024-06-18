Palestinian journalist Dahdouh completes Hajj for his late wife

Palestinian journalist Wael Al-Dahdouh has completed the Hajj on behalf of his late wife, who was killed in an Israeli air strike in Gaza.

Speaking to the Saudi News Agency (SPA), Al-Dahdouh said this is the second time he has completed Hajj. “This gave me additional happiness, that I am fulfilling my promise to her because I was not able to have her with me last year.”

“This is the most important human gathering, the largest number gathered in one place and one time,” he continued.

Al-Dahdouh lost a number of his family members, including his wife, two sons, his daughter and his granddaughter, as a result of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip. He was also injured while reporting in Khan Yunis and was later evacuated to Qatar for treatment.

