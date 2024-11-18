Ronaldo ‘wants Mohamed Salah’ at Al-Nassr FC

Cristiano Ronaldo has asked the management of Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr Football Club to sign Egyptian star Mohamed Salah, who plays for English Premier League side Liverpool FC. Salah’s contract with Liverpool expires at the end of the 2024/25 season, and no agreement has yet been reached about a new deal. The player is expected to leave Liverpool next summer, given the Saudi interest in acquiring his services.

According to El Nacional newspaper, Portuguese star Ronaldo has expressed his wish for Salah to join Al-Nassr during the 2025 summer transfer window. “Signing the Egyptian star will be a turning point for the Saudi League due to Salah’s huge popularity in the Arab world,” it pointed out.

The same source added that Al-Nassr FC will play on its financial strength to reach a deal with Salah. El Nacional indicated that Ronaldo — regarded widely as an ambassador for Saudi football — has already spoken to Salah personally to convince him to join Al-Nassr.

