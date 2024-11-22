UN Rapporteur on Palestine hopes ICC arrest warrants beginning of 'long but not slow' process of accountability

The UN Special Rapporteur on Palestine said, on Friday, that she hopes the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) landmark arrest warrants for Israel’s Premier and former Defence Minister are the beginning of accountability, Anadolu Agency reports.

“Despite all the limitations of the international justice system, which has reacted very late and still very late and very limited, this is such a historical day for the Palestinian people,” Francesca Albanese told Anadolu.

The ICC’s decision, she said, addresses “two of the major responsible, two of the major architects of the crimes that have been executed against the Palestinians is just the beginning of, I hope, a long but not slow process of accountability.”

“May this be followed by full cooperation from member states,” she said and also warned, “If the system is not respected, it will fall and will fall on our heads.”

The Special Rapporteur emphasized the Court’s role as “a fundamental pillar of the international justice system and international legal order”, cautioning against undermining its authority at such a critical juncture.

The Court, on Thursday, said it “found reasonable grounds” to believe that Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, and former Defence Minister, Yoav Gallant, bear criminal responsibility for “the war crime of starvation as a method of warfare; and the crimes against humanity of murder, persecution and other inhumane acts.”

Both “bear criminal responsibility as civilian superiors for the war crime of intentionally directing an attack against the civilian population,” it said.

Gallant lost the defence ministry helm just weeks ago after leading a brutal Israel offensive from October 2023 until early November—over a year.

The warrants come as Israel’s genocidal offensive in Gaza recently entered its second year, having already killed some 44,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, and injured over 104,000.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the Territory amid an ongoing and deliberate blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine, pushing the population to the brink of starvation.

