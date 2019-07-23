Portuguese / Spanish / English

Roadside blast kills at least 8 in Somalia

July 23, 2019 at 9:07 pm | Published in: Africa, News, Somalia
Explosion site is seen after a terror attack carried out by Al-Qaeda-affiliated terrorist group al-Shabaab with a bomb-laden vehicle near two ministry buildings in the Somalian capital of Mogadishu on March 23, 2019 [Sadak Mohamed / Anadolu Agency]
At least eight people were killed and several others wounded when a roadside blast hit a civilian car in Somalia’s Lower Shabelle region on Tuesday, said governor, reports Anadolu Agency.

The incident took place in Doonka, a small village located outside agriculture town of Afgoye, Lower Shabelle region.

Abdifatah Haji Abdulle, Lower Shabelle governor, told reporters that all the victims were civilians and wounded people were rushed to Afgoye and Mogadishu hospitals.

The blast comes a day after at least 17 people were killed and over 30 others wounded in a suicide car bomb blast in the Somali capital Mogadishu. Somali-based insurgent group al-Shabaab had claimed responsibility for the attack.

In October 2017, hundreds of people were killed in a double car bombing in Mogadishu, the deadliest attack in the country’s history.

OPINION: Straight talk on Somalia’s insecurity

