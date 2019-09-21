Government’s decision on Ben Ali’s burial in Tunisia 

The Tunisian Cabinet Office confirmed that the former president, Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, would be buried in Tunisia if requested by his family, according to public media outlets.

Tunis Afrique Presse (TAP) news agency quoted the cabinet official source as stating on Thursday “the government will make sure the burial ceremony will take place under the best circumstances.”

The Tunisian government commented on the burial of Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, hours after his lawyer announced his death in Saudi Arabia at the age of 83, during a statement to Sky News Arabia.

However, lawyer Mounir Ben Salha explained that Ben Ali’s body would be interred in Saudi Arabia, rather than in Tunisia. Ben Salha announced a week ago, that Ben Ali had been referred to a hospital in Saudi Arabia, as a result of his deteriorating health condition.

The lawyer of the deceased formed Tunisian President Ben Ali, quoted his daughter as stating that her father had been suffering from prostate cancer for years, and his health condition has deteriorated recently.

Ben Ali left Tunisia in January 2011, following popular protests that ousted him.

