Algeria, Turkey to jointly coordinate on Berlin Conference output

Algerian president Abdelmadjid Tebboune yesterday said that he had agreed with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, to jointly coordinate on the implementation of the potential outcome of the Berlin Conference on Libya.

“There is full agreement with President Erdogan to endorse what was decided in Germany’s Berlin,” Tebboune told reporters on the sidelines of his meeting with Erdogan in the Algerian capital of Algiers.

“We strive for peace together with daily and accurate follow-up of all developments on the ground” in Libya, he added.

On his part, Erdogan said that Algeria’s security and stability were a “Turkish priority.” He warned that Libya could turn into “an arena for terrorist organizations and war barons.”

“It is not possible to solve the crisis in Libya through military options,” the Turkish leader stressed, noting that Ankara was contacting region and international countries, to achieve a permanent cease-fire in Libya.

Erdogan arrived on Sunday in Algeria on a two-day visit at the invitation of Tebboune to discuss bilateral relations and regional and international issues. He is the first foreign president to visit Algeria since Tebboune was elected as president on 12 December.